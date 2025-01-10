What's the story

The trailer for the upcoming drama Hisaab Barabar, starring R Madhavan in the lead, was released on Friday (January 10).

In this intriguing narrative, Madhavan plays Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket checker who finds a minor discrepancy in his bank account that pulls him into a web of fraud and corruption.

A direct-to-digital release, the film will premiere on ZEE5 on January 24.