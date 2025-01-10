'Hisaab Barabar' trailer: Ordinary man R Madhavan battles ₹2,400cr scam
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming drama Hisaab Barabar, starring R Madhavan in the lead, was released on Friday (January 10).
In this intriguing narrative, Madhavan plays Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket checker who finds a minor discrepancy in his bank account that pulls him into a web of fraud and corruption.
A direct-to-digital release, the film will premiere on ZEE5 on January 24.
Breakdown
Madhavan's fight against corporate corruption
The trailer begins with Madhavan's character, Radhe, filing a complaint over a mere ₹27, emphasizing his meticulous attention to every penny.
This glimpse into his frugal and precise lifestyle soon transitions into an extraordinary journey.
The ordinary man's life takes a dramatic turn as he courageously takes on a corporate bank, unraveling a ₹2,400cr scam in his relentless pursuit of justice.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the trailer here
System hilne wala hai, scammers darne wale hai! Ab ek aam aadmi karega #HisaabBarabar.#HisaabBarabar premieres 24th January, only on #ZEE5.#HisaabBarabarOnZEE5pic.twitter.com/y1rR6C7NbF— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) January 10, 2025
Director's insight
'Hisaab Barabar' blends drama, wit, and social commentary
Speaking at the trailer launch event, Hisaab Barabar director Ashwni Dhir shared his thoughts.
He called the film "a unique blend of drama, sharp wit, and thought-provoking social commentary."
The star-studded cast features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles.
Dhir stressed what makes this film different is its humorous undertone which adds an extra layer of entertainment to the gripping narrative.
Cast reflections
Madhavan, Mukesh, and Kulhari share experiences on 'Hisaab Barabar'
Madhavan was thrilled about Hisaab Barabar, saying playing Radhe was a "fun challenge." He said his character was an ordinary man pushed into an extraordinary situation.
Mukesh, on the other hand, opened up about playing Micky Mehta, a suave and ruthless banker. He found the role both challenging and fulfilling.
Kulhari also spoke about her diverse role in the film and praised the enjoyable atmosphere on set created by her co-stars and director Dhir.