In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' spins a tale of two cops from different eras, connected by a magical walkie-talkie that activates at 11:11pm daily.

The duo, aided by another officer, work to solve a 30-year-old case, altering events in their Uttarakhand town.

Produced by Johar and Sikhya Entertainment, the series adds to Indian cinema's exploration of time travel, generating buzz among fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' trailer promises thrilling sci-mystery series

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' trailer: A tale of time, crime, and connection

By Tanvi Gupta 05:01 pm Jul 24, 202405:01 pm

What's the story The trailer for the highly-anticipated web series Gyaarah Gyaarah, starring Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa, and Kritika Kamra, has been released. The unique sci-mystery series, which takes you back to 1990, is co-produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga and is set to premiere on ZEE5 on August 9. Directed by Umesh Bist (Pagglait and Hero), the series promises a thrilling narrative involving time travel and murder. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Series plot

Trailer: A race against time to hunt down a killer

Going by the trailer clip, Gyaarah Gyaarah revolves around two police officers from different time periods connected through a powerful walkie-talkie that comes alive at "11:11pm" every day. Juyal plays Yug Arya who connects with Shaurya Attwal (portrayed by Karwa), to solve a case that remains unsolved for 30 years. Their investigation begins to alter the events around them. Kamra joins the duo as Vamika Rawat, an officer determined to catch a serial killer in their Uttarakhand town.

Twitter Post

Catch the trailer here

Johar's statement

Producer Johar shared excitement for 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'

Producer Johar expressed his enthusiasm for the show, stating, "Gyaarah Gyaarah is so much more than a regular police procedural series, it has its own USP of mystery and philosophy." He added that in partnership with Sikhya Entertainment, they are excited to take audiences on director Bist's investigative journey. Johar emphasized the unique aspect of the series by saying, "Sometimes, the journey isn't about who or where...it's about when!" The series is presented by Dharmatic Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

Time travel theme

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' continues Indian cinema's time-travel exploration

Gyaarah Gyaarah is not the first time Indian cinema has explored the concept of time travel. Films like Dobaara and Love Story 2050, as well as shows like JL50, have previously delved into this theme. Meanwhile, social media users are excited about the upcoming series, with one fan gushing over Juyal, stating, "After killing it in Kill, now Juyal will be solving intense police cases." Another comment read, "Looks awesome!!!! Can't wait to watch this!!!"