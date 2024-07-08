In brief Simplifying... In brief Anushka Ranjan is excited about her challenging role in the upcoming action thriller series 'Mixture'.

Aahana Kumra and Anushka Ranjan star in action-thriller series 'Mixture'

Everything to know about Aahana Kumra-Anushka Ranjan's 'Mixture'

What's the story Actors Aahana Kumra and Anushka Ranjan have been confirmed to star in the upcoming action-thriller OTT series, Mixture. Known for their roles in Lipstick Under My Burkha and Wedding Pullav respectively, the duo will be seen next in this series set in Goa and Mumbai. The project is being directed by Hanish Kalia and is scheduled for release later this year. Here's everything to know about it.

Actor insights

Ranjan shared excitement for new role in 'Mixture'

Ranjan expressed her enthusiasm about her role in the upcoming series. She stated, "I am thrilled to be a part of Mixture. This action thriller is unlike anything I have done before, and it challenged me in ways I never anticipated." "The character is complex, and the storyline is filled with twists that kept me on my toes throughout the shoot."

Behind the scenes

Production source praised Ranjan's contribution to 'Mixture'

A source close to the production of Mixture lauded Ranjan's contribution to the series. They said, "Anushka brings a unique intensity to her role that perfectly complements the fast-paced and gripping narrative of Mixture." "Her dedication and enthusiasm have been a driving force behind the energy of the series." Ranjan is also known for her work in the 2018 film Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Information

Meanwhile, familiarize yourself with Kalia's work

Per IMDb, Kalia has worked as an AD on popular Bollywood projects such as Raid, Baar Baar Dekho, Bobby Jasoos, No One Killed Jessica, Aisha, and Prince, among several others. As a director, he has helmed the series Girls Hostel and the short Dry Dreams, among others.