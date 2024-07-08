In brief Simplifying... In brief The hit song 'Dus Bahane' from the film 'Dus' was actually an unplanned addition, suggested by music directors Vishal-Sheykhar for the promos.

Despite initial criticism, the film, featuring stars like Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan, outperformed many others.

Anubhav Sinha reflects on 'Dus's legacy

KK-Shaan's 'Dus Bahane' was not originally part of 'Dus'

By Isha Sharma 04:02 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story As the political thriller Dus marked its 19th anniversary on Monday, director Anubhav Sinha shared his experiences and insights about the film. Best known for its anthemic track Dus Bahane and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's action sequences, Sinha expressed surprise at the film's longevity, stating, "Dus will live so long I had not imagined or planned." "All that mattered then was a hit that will fetch you your next."

Song origins

Iconic song 'Dus Bahane' was an afterthought, reveals Sinha

Speaking to Times Now, Sinha revealed that Dus Bahane, a key element of the film's success, was not part of the original plan. He shared, "Do you know it was an afterthought? My music directors Vishal-Sheykhar suggested a hip-hop tune for the promos." "Fortunately, my producer liked it. And we were on. And in spite of the flak, the film got a much better initial than many other big guns. I can't complain." It was sung by Shaan and KK.

Sequel plans

'Dus' sequel 'Gyarah' never materialized, shares Sinha

Sinha also discussed his plans for a sequel to Dus, which was tentatively titled Gyarah. Unfortunately, this project never came to fruition. The original film boasted an impressive cast including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan, Raima Sen, Esha Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, and Dia Mirza. It told the story of seven fictional officers from the Indian Special Investigation Team (SIT). Watch it on JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.