Rapper Travis Scott arrested on trespassing, intoxication charges in Miami

What's the story On early Thursday morning (local time), renowned rapper Travis Scott was apprehended in Miami, Florida on two charges: Trespassing After a Warning and Disorderly Intoxication. Reports indicate that Scott allegedly ventured into a restricted area despite prior warnings from security personnel. Scott is a big name in the American music community and is known for songs such as Whole Lotta Lovin and Antidote, among others.

Erratic behavior leads to Scott's overnight detention

Witnesses at the scene reported that Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was behaving erratically, appearing to be under the influence of alcohol or other substances. Per Variety, he was on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina. Following these events, he was taken into custody and reportedly spent the night at Miami-Dade County Jail. The rapper has since posted a $650 bond, per Hollywood media.

Scott's history of legal troubles

This is not the first time Scott has encountered legal problems. In 2017, he was arrested during a concert in Arkansas for inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and endangering the welfare of a minor. Although those charges were eventually dropped, they sparked concerns about safety at his performances. Though Scott did not post any statement post his arrest, he reacted on X, saying, "Lol."