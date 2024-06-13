Watch these movies

Movies about kids outsmarting adults you need to watch

By Anujj Trehaan 12:25 pm Jun 13, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Films where kids outsmart adults captivate by showcasing the ingenuity and resourcefulness of younger characters. These movies often blend humor, adventure, and sometimes suspense, delivering stories that are both entertaining and inspiring. This article highlights five movies that masterfully depict kids taking on challenges and emerging victorious against their older counterparts, demonstrating the power of youth in overcoming obstacles.

'Home Alone'

Home Alone (1990) is a holiday classic where eight-year-old Kevin McCallister uses his wits to protect his home from burglars after his family accidentally leaves him behind on their Christmas vacation. Kevin's ingenious booby traps and clever strategies not only provide comedic relief but also highlight a child's ability to adapt and overcome obstacles when underestimated by adults.

'Matilda'

Matilda (1996), adapted from Roald Dahl's beloved novel, unfolds the journey of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl endowed with extraordinary intelligence and telekinetic powers. She skillfully uses her unique abilities to outwit her neglectful parents and the oppressive headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. This inspiring film champions the virtues of knowledge, courage, and the importance of standing up for oneself against seemingly insurmountable challenges.

'Spy Kids'

Spy Kids (2001) follows siblings Carmen and Juni Cortez as they embark on a mission to save their parents who are international spies captured during a mission. The movie showcases the children using high-tech gadgets, intelligence, and teamwork to navigate through various challenges. It's an action-packed adventure that demonstrates kids' capability to face danger with bravery.

'Ender's Game'

Ender's Game (2013) is set in a future where children are trained to defend Earth from alien attacks through strategic games. Ender Wiggin stands out as exceptionally talented in military strategy, which he uses to outmaneuver both his peers and adults in simulated battles. The film explores themes of leadership, ethics in warfare, and the heavy burden placed on young shoulders.

'The Goonies'

The Goonies (1985) is an adventure comedy about a group of kids who discover an old pirate map leading them on an underground quest for treasure while being chased by criminals. Their determination, creativity, and friendship help them navigate booby-trapped caves filled with puzzles they must solve together. It's a story about perseverance, teamwork, and youthful ingenuity triumphing over adult greed.