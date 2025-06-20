Why Ayan chose to enter Spy Universe with 'War 2' 

What's the story

Ayan Mukerji, the director of the upcoming action thriller War 2, has opened up about his vision for the film.

Speaking to IANS, he revealed why he decided to enter the YRF Spy Universe. "I saw directing War 2 as a relishing opportunity to give a hat-tip to the first film."

"It is a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your own mark on it," he said.