Why Ayan chose to enter Spy Universe with 'War 2'
What's the story
Ayan Mukerji, the director of the upcoming action thriller War 2, has opened up about his vision for the film.
Speaking to IANS, he revealed why he decided to enter the YRF Spy Universe. "I saw directing War 2 as a relishing opportunity to give a hat-tip to the first film."
"It is a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your own mark on it," he said.
Unique journey
Mukerji on creating a unique storyline for 'War 2'
Mukerji also spoke about the importance of creating a unique storyline for War 2.
He said, "One has to take what has been set and then make the fans of the film and the fans of these gigantic superstars of our country go on a journey that is new, that hopefully leaves them hungry for more."
"As a director, I have to be honest, I immersed myself into delivering this feeling."
Cinematic celebration
'War 2' is truly the coming together of Indian cinema'
Mukerji also emphasized that War 2 is a celebration of Indian cinema, with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR coming together for an action-packed experience.
"War 2 is truly the coming together of Indian cinema with these two huge actors joining forces," he said. "We were aware of the expectations this pairing would set in the minds of their fans and the audience."
The film will release on August 14.