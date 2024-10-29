Summarize Simplifying... In short Contrary to rumors, Shah Rukh Khan won't be joining Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the upcoming 'War 2'.

The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will focus solely on the conflict between Roshan and NTR Jr.

Mukerji, known for 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', stepped in as director after a recommendation from Karan Johar.

'War 2' will not feature Shah Rukh Khan

SRK not part of Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2': Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:40 pm Oct 29, 202406:40 pm

What's the story Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role as Kabir in the upcoming action thriller, War 2. He will be joined by new cast members, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. However, recent rumors of Shah Rukh Khan also appearing in the film have been debunked as false by a source close to the project. The source said there was never any discussion about Khan joining the cast of War 2.

'SRK never was...no room for a 3rd superstar'

The source told Times Now, "SRK never was. It is Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr all the way in War 2. Their mutual conflict will take up the entire proceedings. There is no room for a third Superstar." They also worried about the effect of such false casting news. "This kind of phantom casting affects the entire eco-system of the film industry. Distributors and exhibitors are conned into believing in the value-addition of the product. The film's economics gets shaken."

Ayan Mukerji takes the director's chair for 'War 2'

Ayan Mukerji, who has directed films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, will be helming War 2. The decision was made after Karan Johar, a close friend of Aditya Chopra, suggested Mukerji's name for the project. Although he has committed to directing Brahmastra 2 and 3 for Johar, he agreed to lend his directorial skills to War 2. Meanwhile, Roshan is set to play a cameo role in another YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha.