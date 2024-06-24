Hrithik-NTR shoot intense speed boat chase for 'War 2': Report
Yash Raj Films is preparing to deliver another thrilling cinematic experience with the upcoming installment of their successful Spy Universe, War 2. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, it promises to be bigger and grander than its predecessors. Producer Aditya Chopra aims to elevate action in Indian cinema with multiple death-defying sequences, including a massive speedboat chase that took three months to design and six days to film, reported Peeping Moon.
South African director choreographs 'War 2' boat chase: Report
Per the portal, the said high-speed boat chase sequence in War 2 was conceptualized and choreographed by South African action director Franz Spilhaus, known for his work on films like Dominion, War, and Tiger 3. Assisting him was Marine Coordinator Jason Martin, renowned for his water action sequences in Tomb Raider and Resident Evil. The sequence was reportedly filmed with all necessary safety measures and training in place.
'War 2' to feature additional thrilling fight sequences
In addition to the boat chase, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will feature a thrilling faceoff between Roshan and Jr NTR set inside an aircraft—also choreographed by Spilhaus. Moreover, the film includes thrilling sequences like a high-speed chase involving trains to maintain constant excitement. Audiences can also anticipate a meticulously choreographed sword-fighting scene set against the backdrop of a Shaolin temple in Japan.
International stunt coordinators hired for 'War 2'
Producer Chopra has reportedly hired 11 stunt coordinators from around the world to work on the upcoming film. The team includes Spilhaus, Spiro Razatos known for Captain America: Civil War and Fast X, Sunil Rodrigues of Pathaan and Fighter fame, and Anal Arasu who worked on Heropanti and Mersal. Their collective task is to create action sequences that match the level of global action blockbusters.
'War 2' continues the story of renegade agent Kabir Dhaliwal
War 2, a continuation of the 2019 original directed by Siddharth Anand, follows Roshan's character, renegade Indian RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, on a new mission. Telugu superstar Jr NTR makes his Hindi cinema debut in this film, reportedly playing an agent alongside Roshan. The film went into production last November and is expected to wrap up by September for an Independence Day weekend release in 2025.