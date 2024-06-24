In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming film 'War 2', directed by Ayan Mukerji, promises high-octane action with sequences like a speed boat chase and an intense faceoff inside an aircraft, all choreographed by renowned action director Franz Spilhaus.

The film, a sequel to the 2019 original, continues the story of renegade agent Kabir Dhaliwal, played by Hrithik Roshan, and introduces Telugu superstar Jr NTR in his Hindi cinema debut.

With an international team of 11 stunt coordinators, 'War 2' is set to match global action blockbusters and is slated for an Independence Day weekend release in 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'War 2' is expected to wrap up filming by September

Hrithik-NTR shoot intense speed boat chase for 'War 2': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 12:02 pm Jun 24, 202412:02 pm

What's the story Yash Raj Films is preparing to deliver another thrilling cinematic experience with the upcoming installment of their successful Spy Universe, War 2. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, it promises to be bigger and grander than its predecessors. Producer Aditya Chopra aims to elevate action in Indian cinema with multiple death-defying sequences, including a massive speedboat chase that took three months to design and six days to film, reported Peeping Moon.

Production details

South African director choreographs 'War 2' boat chase: Report

Per the portal, the said high-speed boat chase sequence in War 2 was conceptualized and choreographed by South African action director Franz Spilhaus, known for his work on films like Dominion, War, and Tiger 3. Assisting him was Marine Coordinator Jason Martin, renowned for his water action sequences in Tomb Raider and Resident Evil. The sequence was reportedly filmed with all necessary safety measures and training in place.

Action sequences

'War 2' to feature additional thrilling fight sequences

In addition to the boat chase, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will feature a thrilling faceoff between Roshan and Jr NTR set inside an aircraft—also choreographed by Spilhaus. Moreover, the film includes thrilling sequences like a high-speed chase involving trains to maintain constant excitement. Audiences can also anticipate a meticulously choreographed sword-fighting scene set against the backdrop of a Shaolin temple in Japan.

Production team

International stunt coordinators hired for 'War 2'

Producer Chopra has reportedly hired 11 stunt coordinators from around the world to work on the upcoming film. The team includes Spilhaus, Spiro Razatos known for Captain America: Civil War and Fast X, Sunil Rodrigues of Pathaan and Fighter fame, and Anal Arasu who worked on Heropanti and Mersal. Their collective task is to create action sequences that match the level of global action blockbusters.

Plot details

'War 2' continues the story of renegade agent Kabir Dhaliwal

War 2, a continuation of the 2019 original directed by Siddharth Anand, follows Roshan's character, renegade Indian RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, on a new mission. Telugu superstar Jr NTR makes his Hindi cinema debut in this film, reportedly playing an agent alongside Roshan. The film went into production last November and is expected to wrap up by September for an Independence Day weekend release in 2025.