'Tiger 3' massive advance booking success: Generates Rs. 4.2cr revenue

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Tiger 3' massive advance booking success: Generates Rs. 4.2cr revenue

By Tanvi Gupta 11:49 am Nov 06, 202311:49 am

Massive advance booking success of 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan's hotly-anticipated film, Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, is making waves in advance bookings, which opened on Sunday. It's no surprise that the film has already sold an impressive 1.42 lakh tickets, reportedly, accumulating Rs. 4.2cr (gross) for its opening day. The spy-thriller—a follow-up to Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)—is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will hit theaters this Sunday (November 12).

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The anticipation for Tiger 3 is nothing short of thunderous. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicted that the upcoming film will open at around Rs. 40cr in terms of (nett) box office collection. Interestingly, on BookMyShow, Khan's latest film received approximately 407.8k likes six days before its theatrical release.

3/6

'Tiger 3' is third-highest in advance ticket sales this year

The film has recorded the third-highest advance ticket sales of the year. According to Sacnilk, Tiger 3 has sold an estimated 1.42 lakh tickets across various formats, with a substantial chunk of 1.3 lakh sales attributed to the 2D version. It ranks third on the list, following Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. Jawan holds the top spot with a record 1.5 lakh tickets sold in just 24 hours.

4/6

Sales breakdown: National chains reported strong advance booking performance

The response to Tiger 3 has been outstanding across national chains. Per reports, on its first official day of advance bookings, the film sold approximately 63,000 tickets in PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Additionally, BookMyShow has been closely monitoring ticket sales on its website, and the total number of tickets sold through the portal reached around 1.2 lakh by the end of Sunday.

5/6

Know more about 'Tiger 3'

Tiger 3 marks the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe which includes successful films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Khan and Kaif aside, the film features Emraan Hashmi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, and Gavie Chahal in pivotal roles. Reports suggest that SRK's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's character Agent Kabir from War will make intriguing cameo appearances in the film.

6/6

'Tiger 3' set to face competition at the box office

Tiger 3 is set to release worldwide on Saturday, with an Indian release on Sunday. It will face competition from Brie Larson's The Marvels, which will release two days earlier worldwide. In the South, Tiger 3 will also compete with Karthi's Japan and Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX.