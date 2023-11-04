'Tiger 3' spoiler: This superstar to make cameo in spy-thriller

By Isha Sharma 11:53 am Nov 04, 2023

Hrithik Roshan to reportedly feature in 'Tiger 3'

Tiger 3 just got bigger, better, and grander than ever before! While it is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his role as Pathaan in Tiger 3, new reports by Pinkvilla and Variety state that Hrithik Roshan will also feature in a cameo. Tiger 3 features Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif and is the fifth film in YRF's Spy Universe.

Aditya Chopra visualized convergence of these superstars

A source told the publications, "Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe." "Along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how [Chopra] is visualizing Kabir," they added. They said this surprise will be revealed on the big screens on November 12.

Not confirmed yet if all spies will share screen together

The same source added, "Kabir's appearance in Tiger 3 is just the beginning of something special in the future of this universe." "At this point in time, no one knows...how the three super spies (Tiger, Pathaan, Kabir) will be presented and if they will be in the same frame," they said. Tiger 3 will be released on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Know more about YRF Spy Universe

The foundation of YRF's Spy Universe was laid in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger. Next came Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023), and now, Tiger 3 will follow the events of these movies. The Spy Universe will continue to spread its wings further with two confirmed big-budget actioners: Ayan Mukerji's War 2 and Sidharth Anand's Tiger Vs. Pathaan in upcoming years.

'Tiger 3': Additional cast, story, advance bookings

Hashmi has joined the drama as the antagonist, while Revathi and Kumud Mishra are also part of the ensemble. The Maneesh Sharma directorial features Kaif as Zoya Humaini and Khan as Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore and will focus on Tiger's struggle to prove his loyalty to India. It's Kaif's seventh film with Khan. Advance bookings for Tiger 3 will open on Sunday (November 5).