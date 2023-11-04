'Virasat' to 'Haider': Birthday girl Tabu's Filmfare Award wins

'Virasat' to 'Haider': Birthday girl Tabu's Filmfare Award wins

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Nov 04, 202304:10 am

Happy birthday, Tabu!

Some artists only surpass themselves with time, and Tabu is a fine example of the kind of actor who delivers a better performance each time she's handed a challenging role. From starring in comedy films to headlining somber ones to playing a seductive femme fatale, Tabu has done it all, and she's just getting started. On her 52nd birthday, look at her Filmfare wins.

'Vijaypath' (1994)

Trust Tabu to be honored with a Filmfare Award for her first commercial success itself! For Farouq Siddique's Vijaypath, Tabu earned her first Filmfare Award in the Best Female Debut category. With Vijaypath began Tabu and Ajay Devgn's long-standing partnership that has continued to this day and has been seen in films like the Drishyam franchise and Golmaal Again, among several others.

'Virasat' (1997)

Tabu's next Filmfare win came in the form of Best Actress (Critics) for Priyadarshan's Virasat, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Pooja Batra, Milind Gunaji, Pooja Batra, and Neeraj Vora. Kapoor played Shakti Thakur, the scion of a rich family, while Tabu played Gehna Thakur, a village belle and his eventual wife. Watch it either on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.

'Hu Tu Tu' (1999)

Tabu became the recipient of another Best Actress (Critics) award for Hu Tu Tu, directed by Gulzar and co-featuring Nana Patekar, Suniel Shetty, Shivaji Satam, and Suhasini Mulay. Tabu was central to the story and essayed the role of Panna Barve, who was the daughter of Chief Minister Malti Barve, portrayed by Mulay. Its screenplay was developed by Meghna Gulzar.

'Astitva' (2000)

Astitva derived its strength from its cast ensemble: Tabu, Mohnish Behl, Sachin Khedekar, Smita Jaykar, and Namrata Shirodkar. Helmed and co-written by Mahesh Manjrekar, it was a story about an extramarital relationship and the ghosts of the past. Apart from Tabu's win, it's also memorable for being the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2000.

'Cheeni Kum' (2007)

Cheeni Kum may have courted some controversies upon its release, but that doesn't take away from Tabu's role as Nina Verma, the female lead. Also starring veterans such as Paresh Rawal, Zohra Sehgal, and Amitabh Bachchan, Cheeni Kum was helmed by R Balki (in his feature directorial) and featured Big B as a chef. Balki and Bachchan went on to become frequent collaborators.

'Haider' (2014)

Tabu's repeated collaborator Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, is a masterclass in brooding, serious drama and features some of the strongest performances in recent times by the entire ensemble. Tabu's artistic prowess glistened onscreen as Ghazala Meer and her character was inspired by Queen Gertrude. Tabu's Filmfare Award this time was in the Best Supporting Actress category.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (2022)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 couldn't have been what it was without Tabu's performance as Anjulika and Manjulika. She hit it out of the park while playing a sinister witch who preyed on people, and if this horror comedy by Anees Bazmee worked despite its shaky premise, it's because of the way Tabu poured herself into the two roles. She won Best Actress (Critics).

