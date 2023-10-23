Box office collection: Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' continues to wobble

By Isha Sharma 12:05 pm Oct 23, 202312:05 pm

'Ganapath' has collected less than Rs. 7cr in its opening weekend

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath: A Hero is Born is showing no signs of redemption at the box office. Directed by Vikas Bahl and featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Gauahar Khan in cameo roles, the dystopian drama had a rough start on Friday and has since been not able to attract audiences. Its weekend total at the domestic box office is below Rs. 7cr.

Shroff debuted in Bollywood with Heropanti and post that has been seen in films such as the Baaghi franchise, Munna Michael, and Heropanti 2. Barring his 2019 film War, his movies have mostly fallen flat commercially and critically, but Ganapath has earned the ill-repute of being his career's lowest opener (Rs. 2.5cr). Meanwhile, for Sanon, this is her second back-to-back flop after Adipurush.

Maximum audience turned out for Sunday evening shows

Per Sacnilk, the film made Rs. 2.15cr on Sunday, which is, interestingly, less than what it accumulated on Saturday. It witnessed an overall occupancy of 10.57%, with the maximum audience turning out for the evening shows (11.99%). With the Dussehra﻿ festival holiday on Tuesday, Ganapath still has the scope of attracting some viewers, but negative word-of-mouth might impede its way significantly.

Film's plot and possible reasons for downfall

Ganapath is set in the dystopian future, where the world is divided between the haves and the have-nots. Guddu﻿﻿ (Shroff) is prophesized as the chosen one who will bridge this gap. However, the film fails to strike any chord with the audience; it is essentially two hours of nothing, the VFX is tacky, and the screenplay isn't strong enough to survive throughout the film.

Can Shroff and Sanon redeem themselves?

Shroff will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Since these are large-scale ventures handled by experienced directors, Shroff has a chance to bounce back. Sanon has The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, her production venture Do Patti, and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor. So, she has multiple good projects lined up.