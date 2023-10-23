Hollywood actor Elaine Devry (93) dies: Revisiting her notable roles

Veteran actor Elaine Devry, fourth wife of Mickey Rooney, dies at 93

Hollywood actor Elaine Devry, best known for her role in The Atomic Kid, has passed away. She was the fourth wife of the late actor-producer Mickey Rooney. According to Variety, Devry breathed her last on September 20 at her residence in Grants Pass, Oregon, United States. She was 93. The funeral home handling her arrangements listed her under her married name, Davis, and did not provide details regarding the cause of her death.

Devry was 4th of Rooney's 8 wives

Devry—born Thelma Elaine Mahnken in 1930—initially pursued a career in modeling. She later married her high school sweetheart, Dan Ducich, in 1948. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1952, prompting Devry's return to California, where she crossed paths with Rooney, and the two decided to tie the knot. At the time of their marriage, Devry was 22 years old, while Rooney was 32. Their wedding took place in 1952, making Devry the fourth of Rooney's eight wives.

Devry's 1st on-screen appearance with actor, husband Rooney

Following her wedding with Rooney, Devry made her first onscreen appearance in the comedy film A Slight Case of Larceny (1953) starring Rooney. She also appeared in an episode of the CBS anthology series General Electric Theater, hosted by Ronald Reagan—who later served as the 40th President of the United States. Devry once again shared the screen with her husband Rooney in The Atomic Kid (1954)—an American black-and-white sci-fi comedy film directed by Leslie H Martinson.

Notable film roles throughout years

Devry's acting career was marked by a diverse range of films, including titles like China Doll in 1958 and A Guide for the Married Man in 1967. Her filmography also encompassed works such as Man-Trap (1961), The Last Time I Saw Archie (1961), Diary of a Madman (1963), With Six You Get Eggroll (1968), The Cheyenne Social Club (1970), Bless the Beasts & Children (1971), The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (1973), and Herbie Rides Again (1974).

Quick look at Devry's illustrious TV career

On the television front, Devry reportedly made three guest appearances on the popular television series Perry Mason, with one of her roles being the title character, defendant Janice Wainwright, in the 1962 episode The Case of the Shapely Shadow. Her other TV roles include Bourbon Street Beat, Bachelor Father, Death Valley Days, 77 Sunset Strip, Bonanza, Family Affair, and Cannon. Her acting career concluded in the late 1970s.

Personal life: Devry parted ways with Rooney in 1958

Devry and Rooney had two children, a son and a daughter, but their marriage ended in divorce in 1958. In 1967, Devry reportedly shared that while she had a deep fondness for Rooney, she was "still in love" with Ducich. Devry later wed actor Will J White in 1975, whom she initially met in 1961 on NBC's The Dick Powell Theater. The couple stayed married until White's passing on April 23, 1992.