Hollywood: Studios negotiation talks with SAG-AFTRA suspended

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Hollywood: Studios negotiation talks with SAG-AFTRA suspended

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:12 pm Oct 12, 202305:12 pm

The negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios resumed on Wednesday, only to be suspended

It has barely been two weeks and the negotiation talks between the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Hollywood studios and streamers, have been suspended. The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) said that "conversations were no longer moving us in a productive decision." SAG-AFTRA has been on strike for over 90 days now.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The ongoing strike of the SAG-AFTRA has brought all Hollywood projects, be it films or shows, to a standstill. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on an indefinite strike in May, which was then followed by SAG-AFTRA on July 14. Although WGA has come on a temporary agreement with AMPTP and resumed work recently, SAG-AFTRA continues to be on strike.

3/6

'Gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great'

The negotiations started on October 2. Barely two weeks into the discussion, AMPTP on Wednesday said, "After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction." The negotiations were suspended after SAG-AFTRA put forward a proposal that wasn't acceptable to AMPTP.

4/6

AMPTP hopeful of SAG-AFTRA returning for 'productive negotiations'

The main aspect where the deal seems to be struck is SAG-AFTRA's demand for revenue sharing from successful shows. They have reportedly demanded about 2% of potential profits which may cost "more than $800M per year" to the streamers. "We hope that SAG-AFTRA will reconsider and return to productive negotiations soon," AMPTP wrote in its statement issued on Wednesday.

5/6

AMPTP miffed over SAG-AFTRA rejecting offers WGA, DGA accepted

Further in its statement, AMPTP said that SAG-AFTRA rejected the same terms offered to the Directors Guild of America (DGA) and WGA regarding wages and AI protection. "On common issues, such as general wage increases, High-Budget SVOD residuals, and viewership bonuses, the AMPTP offered the same terms that were ratified by the DGA and WGA. Yet SAG-AFTRA rejected these," read the statement.

6/6

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actors' strike will continue

Since the fresh negotiations began earlier this month, the two bodies have sat together only five times, including the Wednesday meeting. Their meetings were being held on an alternate day basis. There was no public response from SAG-AFTRA over the suspended negotiations at the time of filing this report. Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA will walk into its 92nd day of strike on Thursday.