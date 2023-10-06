'Selma' to 'Boycott': Hollywood movies on Martin Luther King Jr.

By Namrata Ganguly

Hollywood movies, documentaries on Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. stands as an enduring symbol of courage, leadership, and the relentless pursuit of civil rights and equality. His life and legacy have been a source of inspiration for countless around the world. In recognition of his profound impact on society, Hollywood has produced several films and documentaries that delve into the life, struggles, and accomplishments of this iconic figure.

'King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis' (1969)

Sidney Lumet and Joseph L Mankiewicz-directed King: A Filmed Record... Montgomery to Memphis is a biographical documentary on King Jr. The Oscar-nominated documentary film chronicles the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955-56 until his assassination in Memphis in 1968. It follows his ascent to prominence as the flagbearer of the Civil Rights Movement and non-violent campaign for economic equality.

'Boycott' (2001)

Based on Stewart Burns's book Daybreak of Freedom, Clark Johnson's made-for-television biographical drama film Boycott stars Jeffrey Wright as King Jr. It portrays the year-long Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955-56 during the Civil Rights Movement. Starring Terrence Howard, CCH Pounder, Carmen Ejogo, Reg E Cathey, and Brent Jennings, the film won a Peabody Award for not letting history "slip into the past."

'Selma' (2014)

The 2014 Oscar-winning historical drama film Selma directed by Ava DuVernay portrays the iconic Civil Rights Movement events of 1965 led by King Jr. The film follows the Nobel Laureate as he fights for voting rights and marches from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery in protest against the struggles faced by African Americans in their quest for justice and equality.

'King in the Wilderness' (2018)

Directed by Peter Kunhardt, the 2018 HBO documentary film King in the Wilderness on King Jr. provides a bone-chilling glimpse into the last two years of his life before his assassination at Tennessee's Lorraine Hotel in 1968. It takes you into King Jr.'s state of mind while dealing with persistent FBI scrutiny and growing resistance against his belief in non-violence.

'MLK/FBI' (2020)

Based on confidential FBI files, Sam Pollard's documentary film MLK/FBI digs deep into the agency's plotting against King Jr. and to destroy his Civil Rights Movement. King Jr. was under surveillance through wiretaps and faced blackmail, death threats, and bombings for almost a decade and this documentary film showcased his brave yet vulnerable side during those difficult times.