Hollywood real-life couples who co-starred in movies

Entertainment

Hollywood real-life couples who co-starred in movies

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 26, 2023

Hollywood couples who starred in films together

There have been countless instances over the years when real-life celebrity couples graced the silver screen together in a film. While for some, onscreen rapport translated to a real-life love story, for others it happened the opposite way. From Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's chemistry to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's emotional understanding, don't we all love to see our favorite couples onscreen?

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons- 'The Power of the Dog'

Based on Thomas Savage's 1967 namesake novel, Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. In the Oscar-winning film, set in the 1920s American West, Dunst is a widow and inn owner while Plemons plays a rich ranch owner who eventually get married. Both earned Oscar nominations for their performances along with Cumberbatch and Smit-McPhee.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt-'A Quiet Place'

We had the opportunity to see one of our most beloved Hollywood couples, Blunt and John Krasinski together onscreen more than once. In this post-apocalyptic sci-fi horror film franchise directed by Krasinski, they play parents who struggle to raise and protect their three children in a dystopian world occupied by blind alien creatures who are hypersensitive to sound.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard- 'CHIPS'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married for a decade now. Directed by Shepard, the buddy cop action comedy film CHIPS stars Shepard, his wife Bell, and Michael Peña, among others. Based on Rick Rosner's namesake television series, the movie stars Shepard as Jon Baker, a former motocross racer who registers in the California Highway Patrol Academy, and Bell as his estranged wife.

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan- 'Ruby Sparks'

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan have been together for over 15 years and Ruby Sparks marked their second film together after Meek's Cutoff. The couple oozes chemistry in the fantasy rom-com film written by Kazan and directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton. Dano plays an anxious novelist struggling with writer's block, Calvin Weir-Fields, while Kazan portrays the titular Ruby Sparks, Weir-Fields's imaginary character.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith- 'Ali'

The biographical sports drama Ali, directed by Michael Mann, stars Smith and his wife Pinkett Smith, among others. Smith plays the titular role in the film based on the life of boxer Muhammad Ali with a focus on the major events of his life and career in 1964-74. Pinkett Smith plays the role of Sonji Roi, a singer-model-waitress and Ali's wife.

