By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:57 pm Oct 12, 202312:57 pm

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith got married in December 1997

Oscar winning-actor Will Smith and his actor-wife Jada Pinkett Smith shocked everyone after Pinkett Smith, in an interview, confirmed that the couple has been separated since 2016. "It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce," she said. Although they've been together for over two decades now, their marriage faced many speculations, including those of their divorce.

Dating and marriage

They first met on the sets of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994 and began dating soon after. About a year later, in September 1995, they officially confirmed their relationship. One of their first public appearances was for Devil in a Blue Dress's premiere. In November 1997, Smith proposed to Pinkett Smith for marriage, and then they got married in December.

Pinkett Smith's hook-up rumors with Marc Anthony

In August 2011, rumors started doing rounds that Pinkett Smith and Marc Anthony were allegedly hooking up. Following the rumors, the couple issued a statement to PEOPLE saying, "Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together, and our marriage is intact."

When everyone thought they were in an open marriage

In August 2013, people assumed they were in an open marriage. These rumors were addressed by Pinkett Smith on Facebook. "Here is how I will change my statement...Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship...this means we have a GROWN one (sic)," she wrote.

Rumors about their split

After open marriage rumors, their marriage was once again in the news when talks about their rumored split started doing rounds. Clearing these speculations, Smith took to Facebook, saying, "In the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness...Jada and I are...NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! : -) I promise you all —if I ever decide to divorce my Queen—I SWEAR I'll tell you myself!"

The swindler rumors

During their marriage, the two denied many speculations that were constantly being raised about them. However, one of the worst rumors was of them being swindlers. When Pinkett Smith appeared on Watch What Happens Live, she revealed the most bizarre rumor she heard about them was of being swindlers. "That's the craziest one. It's constant. And I'm like, yo, I wish. I wish."