Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' finds place at Oscar library

By Aikantik Bag 12:10 pm Oct 12, 202312:10 pm

'The Vaccine War' achieves new feat at the international circuit

Vivek Agnihotri's recent release The Vaccine War was in the buzz for some time but the movie fell flat on its face at the box office. Now the director has revealed that the medical drama has achieved a significant milestone, as its screenplay is set to become part of the permanent core collection at the Oscar library. Sharing a screenshot of an email from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on X (formerly Twitter), Agnihotri expressed his gratitude.

'...more and more serious people will read this great story'

In an email dated October 3, the managing librarian at the Academy expressed interest in acquiring a copy of The Vaccine War screenplay for their core collection. The email clarified that materials in this collection are available for study only in their reading room, with strict restrictions on copying and circulation. Agnihotri wrote, "I am happy that for hundreds of years, more and more serious people will read this great story of Indian superheroes."

Cast and plot of the film

Released on September 28, The Vaccine War garnered negative reviews from critics. The movie features Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Raima Sen in lead roles. The plot revolves around Indian scientists' success in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

