'Tiger 3': Salman-Katrina's 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' out now!

By Isha Sharma 11:04 am Oct 23, 202311:04 am

The wait is over! The first song from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, is out. Sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, it has been composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Notably, this is the first number Singh has crooned for Khan. Tiger 3 is heading toward a theatrical release on November 12.

Why does this story matter?

The song is of utmost importance to Singh, who reportedly had a public fallout with Khan in 2014. The conflict emanated at an awards ceremony hosted by Khan. When Khan pointed out Singh's "casual clothing," Singh retorted, "Aap logo ne sula diya (You all made me sleepy)." Later, Singh publicly apologized, but his version of the song Jag Ghoomeya was eventually axed from Sultan.

Check out the song here

Revisiting music of 'Tiger' franchise

The Tiger film franchise has always earned immense praise for its music. For instance, Ek Tha Tiger featured songs such as Saiyaara, Mashallah, and Laapata, while Tiger Zinda Hai's soundtrack glistened with Dil Diyan Gallan, Tera Noor, and Swag Se Swagat. Separately, Singh has sung another song for Tiger 3, which will be a romantic ballad, possibly along the lines of Dil Diyan Gallan.

Kaif donning 7 looks in this song

The song has been choreographed by Bollywood's ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who had also choreographed Mashallah and Swag Se Swagat. Kaif has been styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania. Speaking about her different looks, Kaif said, "[Adjania] has truly excelled in curating an array of stunning looks for me. [She] has created seven remarkable looks, each exuding an undeniable sense of glamour and unique silhouettes."

'Tiger 3' is 5th film in YRF's Spy Universe

Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe started with Ek Tha Tiger (2012). So far, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023) have been released under the franchise. Tiger 3 will follow these films' events and feature Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore, Kaif as Zoya, and Hashmi as the antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in the Maneesh Sharma directorial.