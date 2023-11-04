Happy birthday, Milind Soman: Revisiting his music videos

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Milind Soman: Revisiting his music videos

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 am Nov 04, 202302:10 am

Milind Soman is celebrating his 58th birthday on Saturday

Model-turned-actor Milind Soman is known for his love and passion for fitness. Soman has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Tarkib and went on to do films such as 16 December and Valley of Flowers. On his 58th birthday, we bring you his best music videos; check out.

2/5

'Made In India'

Soman tasted overnight stardom after he featured in Alisha Chinai's Indie-pop album Made In India. The song marked the screen debut of Soman, who then went on to act in his maiden television venture. Upon its release in 1995, the song became an instant hit with the audience, and to date, is considered one of the best Hindi pop numbers from the 1990s.

3/5

'Jaanam Samjha Karo'

Two years after tasting success with Made In India, Soman featured in Asha Bhosle's song Jaanam Samjha Karo, which was released in the year 1997. He starred alongside Helen Brodie, who later moved to the United States of America with her husband. The popular number was composed by Leslee Lewis and is a memorable song by the legendary singer.

4/5

'Is Kadar Pyar Hai'

The song Is Kadar Pyar Hai from Sonu Nigam's album Deewana is another song from the 1990s that featured Soman along with Michelle Innes. It was released in 1999. The music video, directed by Sajid Wajid, shows the story of two childhood friends who meet after years on a bus, and eventually fall in love with each other.

5/5

'Shringaar'

Soman made a comeback in music video after a gap of 25 years. He featured in lyricist-singer Vayu's song Shringaar. The song is a new version of Vayu's superhit song Naagin. Sung by Aastha Gill and Akasa, the number also features Raftaar's rap. It was released on Jun 30, 2022, under Sony Music, and since then has garnered millions of views.