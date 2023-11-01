'Tiger 3' advance booking details out; Salman-starrer gets 7:00am shows

By Aikantik Bag 10:35 am Nov 01, 202310:35 am

'Tiger 3' releases worldwide on November 12

Salman Khan is gearing up for the highly anticipated Tiger 3, the third installment in his cult Tiger franchise. It also marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe. This Diwali, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood is set to deliver the biggest box office dhamaka and the makers have unveiled the advance ticketing details. The movie also got 7:00am slots on its opening day.

Cast and release details of the film

Yash Raj Films took to Twitter and announced that the advance sales will go live on Sunday (November 5), a week prior to the release. The action thriller will be released in three Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The cast includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan will be appearing in a cameo as Pathaan.

