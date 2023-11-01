Box office collection: 'Leo' holds the fort with ease

Thalapathy Vijay is a force of nature and he proved it again with his latest release Leo. The movie has been in the buzz for a long time as it marked the highly anticipated second collaboration between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but has surpassed the Rs. 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 4.1 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 312 crore in India. This film also marks the Varisu actor's entry into the cult Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The cast includes Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Priya Anand, among others. The movie's music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander.

