Context

Why does this story matter?

Fighter is being promoted as India's first aerial film franchise. The movie took off as Anand's second Republic Day release, after last year's blockbuster Pathaan which featured Shah Rukh Khan. This project marked Anand's third collaboration with Roshan, after Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019). Fighter was one of the most anticipated films of 2024, as it was the first on-screen pairing of Roshan and Padukone.

Collections

'Fighter' held a strong position on Sunday with Rs. 29.03cr

The film successfully seized the Republic Day long weekend, earning Rs. 24.05cr on the opening day and surging to Rs. 39.5cr on Friday (Day 2). On Saturday, the box office collections declined to Rs. 27.5cr. However, on the fourth day, the collections slightly surpassed the third day, with an estimated Rs. 29.03cr haul. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 31.56% on Sunday, with the highest occupancy of 43.38% during evening shows.

International collections

Overseas collection: 'Fighter' has touched Rs. 150cr mark globally

Fighter is not only creating a resounding impact domestically but also internationally. According to reports, Fighter earned a total of Rs. 118cr in India and Rs. 43cr overseas, bringing its global collection to Rs. 161cr. Notably, the film faced a setback in Gulf countries, where it hasn't been released due to a lack of approval from the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) censors. The reason behind the ban remains undisclosed.

Cast, plot

Know more about 'Fighter' and its cast

Fighter narrates the tale of an elite Indian Air Force unit, Air Dragons, which includes Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Padukone), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), among others. The film portrays their internal and external struggles as they combat militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. Fighter is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Anand's Marflix Pictures and also stars Karan Singh Grover as Sartaj Gill and Akshay Oberoi as Basheer Khan.