'Sanju' to 'Brahmastra': Check Ranbir Kapoor's highest-grossers before 'Animal'

By Isha Sharma 09:41 pm Nov 26, 202309:41 pm

Ranbir Kapoor's highest-grossers in Bollywood

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has built a reputation for constantly reinventing himself and not shying away from broadening his range. Romantic comedy, fantasy drama, tragic romance—you name it, and Kapoor would possibly have a film in that genre. Now, he's venturing into the gangster thriller genre with Animal, expected to rewrite records on Friday. Check his films with the highest India nett collections so far.

'Sanju' (Rs. 342.53cr - domestic nett)

Billed by many as Kapoor's best performance so far, Sanju (2018) was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and created waves upon release. Not only did Kapoor look like Sanjay Dutt (on whom the biopic is based), but he also modulated his voice, gait, mannerisms, and body language to match with the latter. Sanju also starred Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva' (Rs. 257.44cr)

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva (2022) may have divided the audience and the critics like never before, with criticism aimed at its dialogues and storyline and appreciation for its VFX. But it still remains one of his best feature films. Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna were also part of Brahmastra. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar if you haven't already.

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (Rs. 188.57cr)

Directed by Kapoor's best friend and director, Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) is considered one of Bollywood's best contemporary movies. It was headlined by Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Kanmani, and Aditya Roy Kapur and focused on a life-changing trip that the four take up. Kapoor played the central character of Bunny, while Padukone was Naina, his love interest.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' (Rs. 130.47cr+)

Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was released on the occasion of Holi this year, marked Kapoor's return to a genre everyone loves him in, i.e., rom-com. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor (in his acting debut), it traced the highs and lows of the relationship between the lead actors' characters. Haven't you watched it yet? Head over to Netflix.

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (Rs. 112.48cr)

Karan Johar's 2016 tragic romance drama had a soundtrack like no others (credits to composer Pritam, lyricists, and singers), though its screenplay and storyline remained sketchy and didn't have enough legs to stand on. However, that didn't discourage Kapoor's fans from watching it repeatedly and making it a success. It also starred Sharma and Fawad Khan, along with a brief cameo of Bhatt.