Box office: 'Fukrey 3' hits double digits on first Saturday

By Tanvi Gupta 11:54 am Oct 01, 202311:54 am

'Fukrey 3' collected an estimated Rs. 11.67cr on Day 3

Ten years after the release of Fukrey (2013), the much-anticipated threequel of the franchise, Fukrey 3, made its way to theaters on Thursday (September 28). The comedy caper starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi minted Rs. 16.63cr in two days, leaving Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War in the dust. Now, day three numbers are in, which indicated a steady performance.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 arrived six years after Fukrey Returns (2017). It was previously scheduled for a September 7 release, which was rescheduled to December 1 to avoid clashing with Jawan. However, due to delays in Salaar's release, the film finally hit theaters on September 28. Notably, Ali Fazal—who starred in the previous installments—only had a cameo in the third part.

Day 3 collections: 'Fukrey' collected Rs. 11.67cr

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, on the third day (Saturday), Fukrey 3 earned its highest so far, reportedly Rs. 11.67 crore, bringing its total collection to approximately Rs. 28.3 crore. The comedy entertainer saw a 28.33% occupancy rate for its Hindi version on Saturday. Given the extended weekend, the movie is expected to continue its strong performance at the box office on Monday, too.

Fukrey faces stiff competition from 'Jawan,' leaves behind 'TVW'

Fukrey 3 is facing fierce competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which is continuing a strong box-office performance. Jawan's domestic collection is inching toward Rs. 600cr, further establishing its box office dominance. In contrast, The Vaccine War has been struggling since the day of its release. As per early trends, TVW earned only Rs. 1.5 crore on its third day, significantly trailing Fukrey 3.

Here's everything to know about film

Fukrey 3, written by Vipul Vig, is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The movie sees the return of its core cast, including Samrat, Chadha, Tripathi, Sharma, and Manjot Singh, who reprise their beloved characters from the previous installments. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film is performing well at the box office, driven by positive word-of-mouth of audiences.

