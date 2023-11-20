Box office collection: '12th Fail' continues as a silent sniper

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: '12th Fail' continues as a silent sniper

By Aikantik Bag 11:11 am Nov 20, 202311:11 am

'12th Fail' box office collection

12th Fail is a sleeper hit and the movie is showing no signs of slowing down. On its fourth weekend, the Vikrant Massey-headlined film experienced a surprisingly high box office collection. The social drama is stable and will look forward to maximizing its earnings until the big releases arrive on December 1. It is currently inching closer to the Rs. 50 crore mark.

2/3

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 70 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 39.1 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Sukumar Tudu, Medha Shankar, Harish Khanna, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Suraj Naagar, among others. It is pitted against Khichdi 2 at the box office.

3/3

Twitter Post