Tiger 3's 'Ruaan' music video unveils Salman-Katrina's emotional bond

By Aikantik Bag 03:03 pm Nov 20, 202303:03 pm

'Ruaan' music video is streaming on YouTube now

﻿Tiger 3 has been the newest super hit film in Bollywood. The YRF Spy Universe film features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya, respectively. After a week's release, the makers have now unveiled the music video for the track Ruaan. The romantic song showcases the romance between the duo and Tiger's sense of suspicion. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the actioner helmed by Maneesh Sharma is faring well at the box office.

Experience the emotional chemistry between Khan and Kaif

The music video shows Khan and Kaif at a ranch, reflecting on their shared history. With lyrics by Irshad Kamil, Ruaan is anticipated to dominate numerous playlists with its calming tune and mesmerizing visuals. The track is crooned by Arijit Singh and the music is helmed by Pritam. Interestingly, this film's album marks the maiden collaboration between Khan and Singh.

