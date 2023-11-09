How Gulshan Devaiah, Kallirroi Tziafeta went from ex-spouses to lovers

How Gulshan Devaiah, Kallirroi Tziafeta went from ex-spouses to lovers

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:51 pm Nov 09, 202301:51 pm

Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta got divorced in 2020

Gulshan Devaiah has never shied away from speaking about his personal life. In the past, he has always opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife-actor, Kallirroi Tziafeta. The two continued to remain friends post their divorce, and are again in love. Devaiah opened up on his "courtship" with Tziafeta in a recent interview. We take a look at their relationship timeline.

They married after two years of dating

Devaiah and Tziafeta, who was last seen in Made In Heaven 2, were in a relationship for two years originally. They decided to take their love forward by getting married. They took the plunge and got married in 2012. After their marriage, the husband and wife were seen together in Hunterrr, a film that brought commercial success and fame to Devaiah.

Cut to 2020: 'We are amicably divorced'

The couple were happily married for eight years before their marriage hit rock bottom and Devaiah officially announced his divorce in April 2020. "We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That's all there is to say," he told SpotboyE in an interview.

Devaiah and Tziafeta became 'best friends' again

During the promotions of Guns & Gulaabs, Devaiah was asked about his equation with his ex-wife. "We are really good friends, we are best friends, we are there in each other's life, we root for each other and we talk to each other a lot on a daily basis, we are also parents to our cats," he told Bollywood Bubble while speaking about Tziafeta.

Devaiah on his plans of re-marrying Tziafeta

From being lovers to partners, exes, friends, and lovers again, it's been a full circle for them. Talking to Jist, Devaiah recently said their relationship from friendship has again "come back to courtship." But is marriage on the cards? To this, he said, "I don't know. I don't want to overthink. I just want to be here and enjoy this moment for right now."