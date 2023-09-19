From co-stars to soon-to-be parents, here's how Vikrant-Sheetal's love bloomed

Entertainment

From co-stars to soon-to-be parents, here's how Vikrant-Sheetal's love bloomed

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 19, 2023 | 11:06 am 2 min read

Vikrant Massey married his long-time girlfriend-actor Sheetal Thakur in February 2022

In the era of speed dating, there are still couples who've had an eye for each other since Day 1, before they decided on a forever. Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are one such couple. As the couple is soon set to embark on a joyous ride of parenthood, we take a look back at how their relationship turned into marriage.

Co-stars turned lovers

Massey and Thakur first worked together in the 2018 series of ALTBalaji, titled Broken But Beautiful. Although it was their first time as co-stars, they reportedly knew each other since 2015. During the show's shoot, not only did their on-screen chemistry work but offline also they hit it off pretty well. They fell in love, becoming an inseparable couple over time.

A close-knit engagement ceremony

A little while after they began dating, the couple decided to get engaged in 2019. It wasn't a lavish affair, rather, the couple opted for an intimate setting. They exchanged rings in the presence of their family and close friends. Their engagement was such a private affair that Massey himself broke the news to the media while sharing a few glimpses from the ceremony.

Staying in a live-in relationship

According to reports, the couple was more than willing to get married sooner after their engagement. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic played a spoiled sport, and their marriage was pushed to later. However, they went on a house hunt, finalized a sea-facing apartment, moved in together before the marriage, and stayed in a live-in relationship for a few years.

Hitched in February 2022

After being in a relationship for many years, Massey and Thakur finally got hitched in February 2022. A week before their traditional wedding, the couple reportedly had a registered marriage. They also shared pictures from their wedding on their respective social media handles, with a similar caption saying that their journey of seven years, turned into a promise of seven lifetimes.

Baby is on its way!

As per a recent exclusive report by ETimes, Massey and Thakur are expecting their first child together. Quoting a source close to the actors, the report claimed that Thakur is pregnant, and the soon-to-be parents are excited about starting a new journey. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple yet. On the work front, Massey was last seen in Gaslight and Mumbaikar.

Share this timeline