#NewsBytesExclusive: Gulshan Devaiah on delivering three back-to-back successes in 2023

#NewsBytesExclusive: Gulshan Devaiah on delivering three back-to-back successes in 2023

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:44 pm Oct 31, 2023

Gulshan Devaiah was recently seen in 'Duranga 2' co-starring Amit Sadh and Drashti Dhami

One actor who is ruling the OTT space in 2023 is Gulshan Devaiah. First, he tasted success with Dahaad in May as Inspector Devi Lal. He then followed it up with Guns & Gulaabs in August as Chaar Cut Atmaram, and now Duranga 2 as Abhishek. In conversation with NewsBytes, Devaiah, talks about the three milestones of his career, the 2023 success, and more.

Your thoughts on the love that 'Duranga 2' is receiving

I knew that it was going to be well received because people were anticipating the release of Season 2 for quite some time. Soon after the first three months of the release of the first season, fans started asking about its sequel. The anticipation was there throughout the year. I had a reasonably good idea that the second season would also receive similar love.

Sequels may not always face similar success. Was there pressure?

I didn't really have that pressure for myself, but I do understand it from the makers' point of view. They may have had some pressure. The only thing is I was a little scared that so much time had passed for the first season and I was playing other characters, that I didn't want to be complacent. I wanted to do my revisions properly.

Your thoughts on delivering three back-to-back hits

It's good...it feels nice to be a part of successes. To have a successful title means it will empower you and open new doors. It helps me create more financial stability for myself, curate my career in a way that is more interesting to me, and create further opportunities. People's perception also changes which makes you build a satisfying career.

A commercial success or a well-written character, what's your pick?

It's always the character first. The point of interest has to be generated from the story, the character, and the people you're working with. Of course, commercial success is very important and desirable. It's hard also because every project is not successful. If you look at the average of success, the list of successful things is very small. It's a much smaller percentage.

The changes you've seen in yourself as an actor

I think I'm more efficient and less burdened by the craft now. I've sort of tailored it to what suits me. I have a better understanding of what is it to be a professional actor. I'm less disappointed, understand how the business works, and that one can't control perception beyond a point. These things have brought stability, balance, and calmness to me.

Is there anything you'd change about your past choices?

I'm quite happy with what I've achieved, but it could have been better. I'm not so upset about some of the decisions or projects that I was a part of because they are a part of who I am today. Sometimes, blemishes are important; they teach you. But I don't have any major regrets that I'd like to go back and correct.

What was the turning point in your career?

There are three milestones in my career. The first one is 2011 when I had three films in my debut year. It brought a certain attention and notice which was phenomenal. The second was when Hunterrr was released. But, 2023 has been career-wise the best phase so far because all these have been successful. These three phases - 2011, 2015, and 2023 are milestones.

Your takeaways from working with some of the best filmmakers

Konkana Sen Sharma is such a wonderful filmmaker. She has the drive, passion, and discipline to see it through. When you see Sanjay Leela Bhansali, you think that the frame is perfect but he spends another half-an-hour in perfecting it. Dibakar Banerjee is one of India's finest storytellers. I'm a lover of cinema; with all these filmmakers, you understand the craft better.

Tell us about your equation with Anurag Kashyap

My first opportunity was given by Anurag Kashyap. He was so generous, kind, giving, and trusting. He could have given that role to anybody else but he chose me. Perhaps he saw something in me. One never expects that in your first film, your director will trust you so much but he gave me that trust. He's definitely special in that way for me.

What are your other projects apart from 'Therapy Sherapy'?

Therapy Sherapy is a comedy-drama; there's not much I can reveal at the moment. Then I have Ulajh which is in post-production and should be released theatrically in 2024. I also have Little Thomas which too will be out next year. I'm trying to create some sort of diversity in my career with genres and the kind of characters that I play.