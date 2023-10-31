Sofia Coppola's best movies, as per IMDb rankings

By Namrata Ganguly 04:22 pm Oct 31, 202304:22 pm

Over the years, Sofia Coppola has carved out a niche for herself in Hollywood by making films that deal with societal issues including adolescence, isolation, wealth, and emotionally complex stories. With mostly female leads, her works reflect feminine storylines, stunning fashion, elaborate set designs, bold cinematography, and a unique blend of humor, wit, and character dynamics. Check out some of her best works.

'Lost in Translation' (2003) - 7.7/10

The 2003 rom-com film Lost in Translation is a soulful and tender exploration of human connection set against the backdrop of Tokyo. Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson deliver powerful performances as two lonely individuals who form a deep, platonic bond while grappling with isolation and cultural disorientation. Coppola's sensitive direction and the film's evocative cinematography make it a beautifully melancholic and thought-provoking film.

'The Virgin Suicides' (1999) - 7.2/10

An adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides's novel, Coppola's debut feature film The Virgin Suicides is co-produced by her father filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. The psychological romantic drama film delves into the lives of the enigmatic Lisbon sisters, exploring themes of repression, adolescence, and isolation. The film stars James Woods, Kathleen Turner, Kirsten Dunst, AJ Cook, and Josh Hartnett, among others.

'Marie Antoinette' (2006) - 6.5/10

Marie Antoinette is a sumptuous and visually stunning historical drama that offers a unique perspective on the infamous French queen's life. Starring Dunst, the Oscar-winning film is a peek into the opulence of 18th-century Versailles while exploring Marie Antoinette's journey from teenage queen to tragic figure. Its modern soundtrack creates a compelling juxtaposition of history and contemporary sensibilities.

'On the Rocks' (2020) - 6.4/10

The 2020 comedy-drama film On the Rocks explores the complexities of family and relationships. Starring Rashida Jones and Murray, it follows a woman's journey to uncover the truth about her marriage with the help of her charismatic father. Coppola's signature wit and the charismatic performances of the cast make this film a relatable exploration of love and trust.

'The Beguiled' (2017) - 6.3/10

Set during the American Civil War, the 2017 Southern Gothic psychological thriller film The Beguiled is based on Thomas P Cullinan's namesake novel. Starring Nicole Kidman, Dunst, and Colin Farrell, the visually arresting and atmospheric period drama film explores the tension and desires that arise when a wounded Union soldier is taken in by an all-female Southern boarding school.