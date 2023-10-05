Fahmaan Khan breaks silence on alleged tiff with Sumbul Touqeer

By Aikantik Bag 02:46 pm Oct 05, 202302:46 pm

Fahmaan Khan's take on his rift with Sumbul Touqeer

Television actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's friendship has been in the news for quite some time. Now, Khan has finally opened up about the skirmish. Khan recently spoke to Pinkvilla about his Imlie co-star. The two reportedly had a falling out, which led to both actors giving each other the cold shoulder. Khan expressed disappointment over being accused of using Touqeer's name for attention, stating that his words are often misunderstood.

From where it all started

As per reports, the rift between Khan and Touqeer started when the latter was evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Khan explained that Touqeer was upset as he did not promote her stay in the house. This led to Touqeer backing out of a music video with Khan. Despite trying to make amends on Eid, Khan's calls and messages went unanswered. Khan stated that he had wished Touqeer for her new show, Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

Touqeer's stance on the controversy

However, Touqeer has stayed relatively quiet about the controversy. She has maintained that she wishes the best for him but has not gone into detail about the situation. As both actors continue to work on their respective projects, it remains to be seen if their friendship will be repaired in the future.