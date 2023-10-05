Mahira Khan pens emotional note thanking mother after wedding

By Aikantik Bag 02:42 pm Oct 05, 202302:42 pm

Mahira Khan shares more photos from her wedding

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim and the newlywed couple is winning hearts on social media. The Raees actor took to Instagram and shared a set of photos from pre-wedding festivities and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her mother for playing a significant role in organizing the ceremony, despite being wheelchair-bound. The photos highlighted the decorations, table arrangements, and overall aesthetic of the setting.

Khan thanked her friends, too

Khan also extended her thanks to her childhood friends who organized the Mayun ceremony for her. The Mayun ceremony is a vital part of Pakistani wedding traditions, similar to the Indian haldi ceremony. It involves applying a mixture of turmeric, sandalwood powder, and rosewater on the bride and groom's faces and bodies.

She paid a tribute to her grandmothers in this way

Khan's sweet note read: "My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheelchair - one would think she can't do much - but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time..." Interestingly, Khan placed a bud of motia (jasmine) in her baali (earring) before heading downstairs for the ceremony, in memory of her grandmothers (maternal and paternal).

