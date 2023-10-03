Meet Salim Karim, who stole 'Raees' actor Mahira Khan's heart

By Tanvi Gupta

Who is Mahira Khan's second husband, Salim Karim?

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time recently. Her wedding to long-time partner Salim Karim took place in a picturesque outdoor ceremony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on Sunday. Photos and videos of the couple's big day have been circulating on social media, sparking curiosity about Khan's second husband. So, who is Karim, and how did he enter Khan's life? Let's dive into the details.

But first, look inside their dreamy wedding ceremony

Khan's manager, Anushay Talha, and Pakistani photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik shared snippets of the couple's wedding on social media on Monday. The Raees actor looked breathtaking in a pastel blue lehenga and clips captured her gracefully walking toward her groom. Her husband donned a black sherwani and an icy blue turban. As the actor approached her groom, Karim was seen shedding tears of joy.

Karim is a businessman, he runs this new-age startup

Khan's husband is a businessman and the CEO of a Karachi-based startup SimPaisa, as reported by Dispatch News. The startup is known for its innovative approach to financial transactions, allowing direct payments through SIM cards. Beyond his business endeavors, Karim is a professional DJ, too.

How did Khan and Karim first meet?

Khan and Karim's romance began in 2017 when they first crossed paths at the launch of Tapmad TV, a television app. Fast forward to 2019, the couple reportedly got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Turkey, surrounded by their nearest and dearest. In a 2020 interview with Samina Peerzada on her web show Rewind with Samina Peerzada, Khan confirmed her relationship with Karim.

Previously, Khan was married to Ali Askari

Khan was previously married to her childhood sweetheart, Ali Askari. They wed in 2007 when she was just 23. Two years later, the couple welcomed their son, Azlan. In 2015, the duo decided to part ways. In a 2021 interview with Fuschia Magazine, Khan spoke about her relationship with her ex-husband, stating, "It takes work, it takes swallowing your pride at times, and it takes trying to understand the other person and for your child's sake."