Happy birthday, Arhaan Khan

Actor Malaika Arora, recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video and penned a lovely wish on her son Arhaan Khan's 21st birthday. She posted a video that showcased a montage of Khan's childhood and recent pictures, with several featuring the mother-son pair striking adorable poses. In the caption, she asked him to live life to the fullest.

Arora's wish for Khan's future

Arora penned, "My wish for you is simple...have the best life imaginable. Live life to the fullest. Laugh, giggle, cry if u must ....play as hard as you work. Be sincere. Make time for the people and things you adore. Sleep soundly n have the best dreams (sic)." She also expressed hope that he would retain his "toothy smile" and continue using his corny humor to bring laughter to others. Arhaan is the son of Arora and Arbaaz Khan.

