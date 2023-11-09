Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' announcement teaser registers 20M+ views

By Aikantik Bag 01:39 pm Nov 09, 202301:39 pm

'Thug Life' announcement video is available on all major social media platforms

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest pan-India superstars. Over the years, the veteran actor has worked across industries and has delivered stellar content. The actor is set to reunite with the maverick Mani Ratnam after 36 years and recently the makers released a title announcement video which took social media by storm. The Thug Life announcement video has clocked in 20M+ views.

More about the film

Yes, the action-packed teaser has been viewed by over 20M users across platforms and it projects Haasan in a different avatar. The video was unveiled on the occasion of the actor's 69th birthday. The cast is also headlined by Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Dulquer Salmaan. The film's music is helmed by AR Rahman and it is slated for 2024 release.

