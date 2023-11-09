Brazilian influencer (29) dies of cardiac arrests during cosmetic surgery

By Isha Sharma 01:16 pm Nov 09, 202301:16 pm

Brazil: Influencer Luana Andrade (29) has died during cosmetic surgery

Brazil is mourning the demise of 29-year-old influencer and aspiring actor Luana Andrade, who reportedly passed away of four cardiac arrests while undergoing cosmetic surgery. A graduate of the Faculty of Advertising and reportedly a native of São Paulo, she reportedly breathed her last on Tuesday (November 7). Several Brazilian celebrities, including internationally famous soccer player Neymar, have condoled her death.

She was undergoing liposuction surgery

Mint reported, "Andrade died from a pulmonary embolism during liposuction surgery at San Luis Hospital. During the cosmetic procedure, Andrade suffered from sudden respiratory complications and cardiac arrest that halted the operation. She passed away at 5:30 am." She was reportedly transferred to the ICU but couldn't be saved. The cause of death has been labeled as "massive pulmonary embolism."

What does this surgery actually mean?

Per Mayo Clinic, "Liposuction uses suction to remove fat from specific areas of the body, such as the stomach, hips, thighs, buttocks, arms or neck. Liposuction also shapes these areas." "Liposuction isn't considered an overall weight-loss method or a weight-loss alternative. People who are overweight can lose more weight through diet and exercise or through other kinds of surgery than with liposuction."

Meaning of pulmonary embolism

Mayo Clinic defines it as, "A blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung. [Mostly] the clot starts in a deep vein in the leg and travels to the lung. Rarely, it forms in a vein in another part." "When a blood clot forms in one or more of the deep veins, it's called a deep vein thrombosis."

This is how Neymar remembered her

Expressing grief over her untimely death, Neymar wrote on his Instagram handle, "A sad day, with two very bad pieces of news. Firstly, Bru's [Bruna Biancardi] parents were attacked, but thank God they're all okay! Secondly, the death of a friend. My condolences to all the family! May God welcome Luana with open arms." Adriane Galisteu, Andrade's colleague, said her "heart was broken."

Her last Instagram post was uploaded recently

Andrade's last Instagram photo was uploaded three days ago from her gym, which she described as her "favorite place." Known for her work on Domingo Legal and Power Couple 6, she was also the founder of LukAndStore, a clothing brand with 10.8K followers. Her personal account had amassed 536K followers and now her last post is filled with condolence messages.

Take a look at her last post

A similar, harrowing case happened earlier this year

A similar case transpired in September when Argentine actor, presenter, and reality star Silvina Luna died. The 43-year-old was battling longstanding kidney complications that reportedly arose from a 2011 buttock cosmetic surgery and underwent three dialysis sessions weekly. She battled for her life in the hospital for 79 days, and the doctors took her off life support after her family's permission, according to reports.