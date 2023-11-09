'Golden': BTS's Jungkook performing at Times Square? ARMYs think so

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

'Golden': BTS's Jungkook performing at Times Square? ARMYs think so

By Aikantik Bag 01:02 pm Nov 09, 202301:02 pm

BTS's Jungkook is set to perform at Times Square's TSX Stage

BTS fans monitor every minute detail about their favorite K-pop stars. Now, BTS's Jungkook has stirred up a frenzy among ARMYs with the prospect of a Times Square TSX Stage appearance. The buzz started when the K-pop sensation announced a surprise event in New York City, coinciding with his electrifying performance on NBC's Today Show on Wednesday. Since then, fans have noticed a large vacant area on one of Times Square's biggest billboards, intensifying the anticipation for Jungkook's event.

2/4

Clues from Calvin Klein ad and global ambassadorship

The excitement around Jungkook's potential Times Square show escalated even more with several videos of his Calvin Klein advertisement playing on a loop on a billboard. In March, the American luxury brand named BTS's golden maknae as their worldwide ambassador. Fans are now theorizing that the TSX Stage might be the venue for Jungkook's upcoming performance, following his Rockefeller Plaza gig in New York City.

3/4

Times Square TSX Stage and Jungkook's solo debut album success

The recently constructed Times Square TSX Stage boasts an 18,000-square-foot billboard display as its backdrop, offering artists a global stage to present their talents. In the meantime, Jungkook's debut album GOLDEN, featuring hit digital singles SEVEN, 3D, and lead single Standing Next to You, is breaking records. If the album secures the second spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart, Jungkook will be the first Korean artist to accomplish this feat within the first week of its release.

4/4

Twitter Post