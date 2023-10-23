Amaal Mallik's tweet on 'bad songs' enrages Salman Khan's fans

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

Amaal Mallik's tweet on 'bad songs' enrages Salman Khan's fans

By Isha Sharma 02:52 pm Oct 23, 202302:52 pm

Amaal Mallik's latest tweet has angered Salman Khan's fans

On Monday, the first song from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam﻿, was released. Composed by Pritam and crooned by Arijit Singh-Nikhita Gandhi, it has mostly received an encouraging response on social media. However, an hour after its release, singer-composer Amaal Mallik tweeted about the alleged degrading quality of songs in the contemporary era, and Khan's fans are angry.

2/7

Here's what Mallik tweeted on Monday afternoon

Mallik, who is quite active on the microblogging site X (Twitter), wrote in Hindi, "Aaj kal gaano ke naam par kuch bhi bana rahi hai public (people are creating anything in the name of music these days)." Though Mallik didn't mention Singh, Pritam, Khan, or anyone else from Tiger 3, many netizens, mostly Khan's devoted fans, surmised that he was targeting their favorite star.

3/7

Here's how Khan's fanbase reacted to his tweet

Responding to Mallik's tweet (viewed over 117K times so far), some X users asked him why he was "targeting" the song for no reason, while someone said he should "focus on [his] own career." Another user asked him to "elaborate and give an example." Several users with Khan's DP on their profiles even resorted to expletives and uncouth language while fighting with Mallik.

4/7

Take a look at one of responses

5/7

In follow-up tweets, Mallik clarified stance, praised Khan

In his follow-up tweets, the singer mentioned that his tweet wasn't meant for any one individual and had to do with the general music industry instead. In one tweet, Mallik mentioned that he owes the "beginning of his career" and his debut to "bhai" (since he gave the composer his first break with Jai Ho). He also added he was "confused" about the backlash.

6/7

Here's what Mallik said

7/7

Mallik's battle with Khan's fans not new

Khan's fandom has had a row with Mallik earlier as well. In 2020, when Mallik was asked about his opinion of Khan, he said Khan was a "superstar and a great entertainer." However, when asked about his favorite actor, the musician named Shah Rukh Khan. Following this, the composer got into a heated debate with Khan's fans, with expletives exchanged from both sides.