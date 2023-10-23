'Nani 31' titled 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'; check out first poster

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Nani 31' titled 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'; check out first poster

By Isha Sharma 01:57 pm Oct 23, 202301:57 pm

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's first poster and video glimpse are out

After building the hype over the last few days through cast announcements, the makers of Telugu star Nani's upcoming film, Nani 31, have now unveiled its title. The film has been titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. In addition to the title, the makers have also unveiled the first poster and first glimpse video, which featured Nani in heavy iron chains, locked in a warehouse-like facility.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is directed by Vivek Athreya and will mark his second collaboration with Nani after their successful 2022 outing Ante Sundaraniki. Additionally, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is also special because it will reunite Nani with his Nani's Gang Leader co-star Priyanka Arul Mohan. Since Nani recently delivered a mammoth success in the form of Dasara, the hype around his upcoming projects has already heightened.

3/6

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' will predominantly be action film

The production company DVV Entertainment officially confirmed the title on social media on Monday, on the occasion of Maha Navami. "Get ready to witness an UNCHAINED storm of action and entertainment," said the production house while sharing the intense poster. From the first glimpse, it looks like Nani's character is in incarceration and will get into combat while fighting for his life and freedom.

4/6

Check out the poster here

5/6

More about upcoming film, crew, supporting cast

The movie will officially begin rolling on Tuesday (October 24) after a muhurat shot. Apart from Nani and Mohan, SJ Suryah (Mark Antony, Spyder) will also play a consequential role, reportedly as the antagonist. The film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while the editing is done by Karthika Srinivas. Moreover, DVV Entertainment is known for bankrolling RRR and Bharat Ane Nenu, among others.

6/6

Catch Nani in theaters on December 7

After tasting success through Dasara in March 2023, Nani is now gearing up for his second release of the year. On December 7, he will be seen in the family drama Hi Nanna, directed by debutant Shouryuv. Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna also feature in this father-daughter story. Designed as a pan-India film, it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.