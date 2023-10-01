'Ghost' trailer: Actor Shiva Rajkumar channels inner gangster in heist-thriller

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'Ghost' trailer: Actor Shiva Rajkumar channels inner gangster in heist-thriller

By Tanvi Gupta 04:06 pm Oct 01, 202304:06 pm

Shivarajkumar's 'Ghost' to grace theaters on October 19

The highly-anticipated Kannada action heist thriller Ghost's trailer was released on Sunday. It stars ﻿actor-producer Shiva Rajkumar in a gripping gangster role. The film, which is set to grace theaters on October 19, is directed by actor-filmmaker MG Srinivas. This true story-based movie unfolds mostly within a prison over a tense 48-hour period and offers glimpses of high-octane action sequences. From cast to plotline, here's everything about Ghost.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Rajkumar's recent portrayal in Rajinikanth's Jailer as the reformed criminal Narasimha left movie buffs in awe. It unquestionably heightened expectations for his upcoming film Ghost. Moreover, it marks the first time a Rajkumar starrer will be released in five languages: Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film's previews, including the teaser, have garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience.

3/7

Trailer focuses on Rajkumar's high-octane action sequences

Launched on Sunday by SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions, respectively, the Ghost trailer was accompanied by a 100-hour social media promotion led by Rajkumar. Most of the film takes place inside the confinements of a prison. Director Srinivas has opted to reveal minimal plot details in the trailer, focusing on thrilling action sequences and Rajkumar's undeniable charm.

4/7

Take a look at trailer announcement here

5/7

Shivarajkumar's 'Ghost' to lock horns with Vijay's 'Leo'

Ghost is set to lock horns with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Both hotly-anticipated releases are slated for an October 19 release this year. Given the devoted fanbase of these South Indian superstars, it will be an exciting battle to see which film performs better. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Ghost may have already secured an OTT release deal with Amazon Prime Video ahead of its theatrical release, although official confirmation is pending.

6/7

'Ghost' to mark inception of Srinivas Cinematic Universe

Ghost reportedly centers around the protagonist taking a prison hostage. The film marks the inception of Srinivas Cinematic Universe, where the actor-director will reprise his role as Mahesh Das from the Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni (2019). In a Twitter Space chat, Srinivas revealed that Birbal elements will appear in Ghost and vice versa. This crossover will pave the way for a continuous narrative flow over the next 10-15 years.

7/7

Meet the cast and crew of 'Ghost'

Bankrolled by Sandesh Nagaraj's Sandesh Productions, Ghost boasts an ensemble cast, including Rajkumar, Anupam Kher, Archana Jois, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The background score is given by Arjun Janya. The cinematography is handled by Mahendra Simha, while Deepu S Kumar took charge as the editor. To broaden the film's reach, the creators of Ghost have partnered with Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios for Hindi distribution.