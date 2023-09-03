'Re-creation': Vicky Krieps to play French producer murdered in 1996

Entertainment

'Re-creation': Vicky Krieps to play French producer murdered in 1996

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 03, 2023 | 08:03 pm 2 min read

German actor Vicky Krieps roped in to play murdered producer Sophie Toscan

German actor Vicky Krieps, acclaimed for her roles in Phantom Thread and Corsage, will take up the role of the late French film-TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in the upcoming docu-drama Re-creation. What makes this project particularly intriguing is its exploration of the unsolved mystery surrounding du Plantier's brutal murder in Ireland in 1996. Re-creation is co-written and co-directed by Jim Sheridan and David Merriman.

But first, know about du Plantier's unsolved murder mystery

A successful French TV and film producer, du Plantier was brutally murdered on December 23, 1996, during a solo trip to Schull, Ireland. The reason for her visit remains shrouded in mystery, and her murder case stands as one of Ireland's most perplexing unsolved crimes. Notably, du Plantier was a prominent figure in the Cannes and Paris Film Festival circuits in the 1990s.

Docu-drama 'Re-creation' blends fiction and reality

Filmmaker Sheridan—who also serves as the executive producer—has reportedly highlighted that the upcoming film blends elements of fiction and reality to question the established narrative surrounding the unsolved murder mystery. The documentary filming will take place in Ireland, France, and the United States, while the drama pieces will be filmed on a sound stage in Luxembourg. The production is backed by Screen Ireland, Film Fund Luxembourg, and Eurimages, with a planned theatrical release in late 2024.

Krieps will bring the truth to this character: Merriman

Regarding the casting of Krieps, Sheridan expressed, "It was clear to me that [Krieps] was just the perfect choice for this role. She always looks like she has her feet on the ground but with an ethereal quality that allows her spirit to break any obstacles," per Variety. Besides, Merriman shared his perspective, saying, "[Du Plantier] will have her place in this film beyond the tabloid headlines that have become her legacy. [Krieps] will bring the truth to this character."

Meanwhile, here's more about case

Du Plantier was found dead in December 1996 by a neighbor in a laneway beside her Schull house. The state pathologist's examination revealed severe injuries, including "laceration and swelling of the brain, and fracture of the skull." Her facial injuries were so extensive that her neighbor couldn't formally identify du Plantier. In connection with this case, British journalist Ian Bailey—who resided near the producer's house in Ireland—became a suspect. In 2019, Bailey was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Share this timeline