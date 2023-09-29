'Ganapath,' 'Leo,' 'Raktabeej': Titles to watch in theaters this October



By Divya Raje Bhonsale

A hoard of movies will be making their box office debuts in October

Whether it is in cinema halls or various OTT platforms, a lot of films and web series are gearing up for their release next month. But if you're a movie buff who loves to watch a film on the silver screen, then we bring you titles that'll premiere in theaters. Here is a list of brand-new movies made across languages.

'Thank You For Coming'

Filmmaker Karan Boolani's upcoming Hindi comedy-drama Thank You For Coming features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead with Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh joining the supporting cast. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, the film revolves around the topic of female orgasm and it also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Date of release: October 6

'Dawshom Awbotaar'

Prominent filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee have collaborated for an upcoming crime thriller titled Dawshom Awbotaar. With this movie, Chatterjee will once again be seen essaying the iconic character of Probir Roy Chowdhury. It is said to be part of Bengali cinema's first cop universe, and will also star Jaya Ahsan and Anirban Bhattacharya, among others. Date of release: October 20

'Leo: Bloody Sweet'

All eyes are on the release of Tamil actor Vijay's upcoming action thriller Leo: Bloody Sweet. The film which marks his second collaboration with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj, was previously tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. Also starring Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, the movie's music has been helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. Date of release: October 19

'Raktabeej'

Actor Abir Chatterjee has paired up once again with his Fatafati makers Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy for the upcoming Bengali film Raktabeej. The film is directed by Mukherjee and Roy and is based on the Burdwan blast that rocked West Bengal in 2014. Apart from Chatterjee, it will also star Mimi Chakraborty and Victor Banerjee in important roles. Date of release: October 19

'Ganapath: Part 1'

Heropanti co-stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who made their Bollywood debuts together, are set for the release of their second collaboration with Ganapath: Part 1. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will be released in two installments, and will also feature Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. It is slated for a release in multiple languages. Date of release: October 20

'Tejas'

After the disastrous performance of her last release, Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut will once again appear on the silver screen with Tejas. A film directed and written by Sarvesh Mewara, it will feature Ranaut as a pilot in the Indian Air Force. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies, it will have a direct clash with Shroff's Ganapath: Part 1. Date of release: October 20

'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Written and directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao is a Telugu language actioner starring Ravi Teja in the titular role. Based on a real-life thief's life, the mastermind of many heists in the 1970s who outwitted the cops, the film also features actors Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Anukreethy Vas, and Jisshu Sengupta. Date of release: October 20