Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 22, 2023 | 06:59 pm 2 min read

Sonakshi Sinha has fulfilled her dream of buying a home for herself with her new Bandra-Worli sea-facing apartment in Mumbai

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has become a proud owner of a new, lavish apartment in Mumbai. Spread over 4,000 square feet, her new apartment is situated at the Bandra-Worli sea face. Sinha, in an interview with Architectural Digest, revealed how she always dreamt of owning a house of her own. Here is everything to know about her new abode that comes with breathtaking views.

The new sea-facing property is the first that the Dahaad actor has bought with her own money. While speaking of her recent purchase, she said how she grew up listening to her father, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, narrating stories of the first house he bought after he moved to Mumbai to become an actor. Since then, Sinha said, she dreamt of buying a property.

Her new home comes with the city's breathtaking views

This dream of hers takes the shape of a sprawling 4,000-square-foot apartment, complete with wraparound terraces and breathtaking views of the city and sea on either side. The apartment's furniture has been set to beige color tones. It also has automated screens and a dressing room that's at a distance of 15 feet from the bedroom, apart from many other things.

Sinha opted for earthy interiors

The actor roped in architects Rajiv and Ekta Parekh to design her apartment, about a year and half ago. Initially, she opted for a more flamboyant and opulent interiors that suited the celebrity's glamor. However, she later changed her approach and settled for more simplistic designs. The final design reflects her style statement and is understated in tone.

A 4-bedroom apartment was converted to 1.5-bedroom home

When bought initially, the apartment boasted four bedrooms. But later, given Sona's taste and preference, it was converted into an airy 1.5-bedroom home with all modern luxuries. Among the many things that are impressive about her new property, the Welcome to New York actor especially mentioned a walk-in closet that faces the beautiful sea view and a serene yoga room.

A home that comes with a stunning indoor-outdoor feel

One of the most beautiful aspects about her home is that it's airy, and comes with terraces on both sides. The cross ventilation is such that, according to the architects, the star may not need air conditioning for most of the year. Among the other features, the house comes with a roof that has a provision for a private pool area.

