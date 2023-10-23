Box office: 'Leo' becomes Vijay's biggest worldwide grosser—crosses Rs. 400cr

Box office: 'Leo' becomes Vijay's biggest worldwide grosser—crosses Rs. 400cr

By Tanvi Gupta 12:32 pm Oct 23, 202312:32 pm

Vijay's 'Leo' crosses Rs. 400cr milestone in worldwide collections

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is on a record-breaking spree! The film made an extraordinary opening on Thursday (October 19), amassing Rs. 64.8cr (nett) in India. It continued to maintain a decent momentum over the next three days. On day four, the film reportedly achieved an incredible milestone by crossing the Rs. 400cr mark in worldwide collections, firmly establishing Leo as Vijay's highest-grossing film globally.

Why does this story matter?

Leo is the third installment in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe: LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). This film's success builds upon the previous back-to-back LCU hits of Karthi's Kaithi (2019), which grossed Rs. 106.8cr, and Kamal Haasan's Vikram (2022), which achieved a staggering Rs. 414.43cr in box office collections. If the current early trends hold steady, Leo appears well-positioned to uphold this impressive winning streak.

Day 4 box office: 'Leo' crosses Rs. 180cr in India

After collecting Rs. 35.25cr on Friday and Rs. 39.8cr on Sunday (domestic), Leo continued its impressive streak with estimated earnings of around Rs. 41.5cr in India on Sunday, as reported by Sacnilk. With these recent numbers, the film's total collections at the Indian box office now stand at Rs. 181.35cr (early estimates). On Sunday, Leo recorded an outstanding overall Tamil occupancy of 80.28%.

'Leo' surpasses 'Varisu' to become Vijay's highest-grossing film globally

Vijay's Leo has become his highest-grossing film worldwide, surpassing his previous record-holder, Varisu. Meanwhile, the Comscore global chart revealed that the film made its debut at the third position at the worldwide box office last weekend. It was only behind films like Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concern film.

Cast to plot: Here's everything about Vijay's 'Leo'

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under Seven Screen Studio, Leo takes the audience on a thrilling journey, with Vijay portraying a rugged character as he grapples with a serial killer. The narrative reaches new heights of intensity as Sanjay Dutt enters the scene as a menacing antagonist. Moreover, Trisha Krishnan plays a pivotal role in the movie as Vijay's wife.