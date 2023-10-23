ATTRAKT terminates contracts of FIFTY FIFTY's Sio, Saena, Aran—here's why

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

ATTRAKT terminates contracts of FIFTY FIFTY's Sio, Saena, Aran—here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 06:36 pm Oct 23, 202306:36 pm

What led to ATTRAKT's decision to terminate FIFTY FIFTY members' contracts?

Three members of K-pop sensation FIFTY FIFTY, namely Sio, Saena, and Aran, have lost contracts with the group's label, ATTRAKT, amid an ongoing legal dispute over contractual issues. ATTRAKT told Sports Seoul that the termination resulted from the members' inability to rectify severe contract breaches. The agency allegedly accused the trio of spreading wrong information and defaming the company while persistently making false allegations.

2/6

Contract termination attributed to trio's unapologetic attitude: ATTRAKT

On Monday, ATTRAKT reportedly said in a statement: "We notified Saena, Sio, and Aran—the remaining members of our agency's girl group FIFTY FIFTY excluding Keena—of the termination of their exclusive contracts as of October 19." The agency added, "We have taken action in response to the three FIFTY FIFTY member's lack of corrective measures or reflections on their serious contract violations. We will discuss follow-up measures against the members in the future."

3/6

Explained: Legal battle between ATTRAKT, FIFTY FIFTY

The conflict between ATTRAKT and FIFTY FIFTY emerged when the group sought to suspend their exclusive contracts with the label, citing violations of contract terms. The group members initiated legal action against ATTRAKT in June, seeking to have their contracts suspended. In August, a Seoul court dismissed FIFTY FIFTY's request, leading to a continued standoff between the group and the agency. On Thursday (October 19), ATTRAKT officially informed Saena, Sio, and Aran that their contracts would be terminated.

4/6

Earlier, Keena dropped lawsuit, returned to ATTRAKT

Earlier in the month, ATTRAKT CEO Jeon Hong-jun told South Korean news outlets that FIFTY FIFTY member Keena had withdrawn her lawsuit against the K-pop agency and returned to the label. Korea JoongAng Daily reported the three remaining group members—Saena, Aran, and Sio—did not abandon their appeal. Notably, FIFTY FIFTY debuted in the Korean music industry in 2022 with its EP The Fifty.

5/6

Quick look at FIFTY FIFTY's record-breaking success

Earlier this year, FIFTY FIFTY gained global recognition with its smash hit Cupid, which led it to become the K-pop girl group with the longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100. This accomplishment surpassed a record previously set by BLACKPINK. Furthermore, FIFTY FIFTY became only the second South Korean music act to make an appearance on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, following in the footsteps of BTS.

6/6

Poll Do you think ATTRAKT's decision to terminate the contracts of Sio, Saena, and Aran was justified?