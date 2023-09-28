Who are Cher's children? Singer accused of kidnapping younger son

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee 12:33 pm Sep 28, 202312:33 pm

Cher's daughter-in-law submitted documents in a court, alleging Cher hired men for her son's kidnapping (Picture Courtesy: Instagram/@cher)

American singer Cher allegedly got her adult son kidnapped, when he was trying to work out his relationship with his estranged wife in 2022. This accusation has been mentioned in a court document presented by the said daughter-in-law, Marie Angela King. Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, was in a hotel room with King when the singer allegedly got him abducted by hiring four men.

Why does this story matter?

Per documents obtained by ETonline, the alleged incident took place in November 2022 when King was in New York with Allman. Four men stormed into their room, and took him away, that too on the estranged couple's wedding anniversary on November 30. King had been with Allman for about 12 days. Allman filed for divorce in 2021 and the case is ongoing.

How many kids does Cher have?

Cher has two children from her past marriages. Allman is Cher's second child from her marriage with musician Gregg Allman, her former husband. Cher's second son was born on July 10, 1976. Before the birth of Allman, Cher became a parent to Chaz Bono (March 4, 1969), whom she shared with her first husband, singer and politician Sonny Bono.

What's the profession of Cher's children?

Both of Cher's children are artists. Allman, whom Cher is accused of kidnapping, is a musician. He has, in fact, been on tours with Cher as a guitarist. Also in the late 1990s, he recorded many albums of his own. Just like his younger step-sibling, Bono is also a part of the music industry and is a writer-musician.

Not allowed to see/speak to Allman: King

King's documents submitted in the court read: "Since August 2022, I've been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone." King claimed one of the four abductors told her that they were sent by Cher.

How is Allman and Cher's relationship?

As per Daily Mail, Cher took the abduction step after being distressed upon seeing Allman's disheveled photos from a hotel he was living in, at that time. Notably, the musician has dealt with drug addiction for years. The 71-year-old then placed her 47-year-old son in a rehab facility. The mother-son duo shares a strained relationship, with Cher going years without talking to her second-born.