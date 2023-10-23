'Apurva': When, where to watch Tara Sutaria's OTT debut film

By Tanvi Gupta 05:12 pm Oct 23, 202305:12 pm

Tara Sutaria's OTT debut film 'Apurva' set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Tara Sutaria is all set to make her debut in the OTT space with the thrilling survival drama Apurva next month. In this project, she will step into the titular role and share the screen with Dhairya Karwa, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav. On Monday, Sutaria unveiled her character poster on Instagram with the caption, "When there's no way out, Apurva goes all in," hinting at the intense and compelling narrative that awaits viewers.

Why does this story matter?

Frequently cast in films led by her male counterparts, Sutaria is finally taking on the titular character in her first female-centric film, Apurva. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Following her debut, she has taken on roles in romantic dramas such as Marjaavaan (2019), Tadap (2021), Heropanti 2 (2022), and Ek Villain Returns in 2022.

'Apurva' first look: Sutaria looks fierce holding bloodstained weapon

Apurva's team unveiled its compelling first-look poster on Monday and revealed the release date to a massive crowd at Red Fort's Lav Kush Ramlila Ground in Delhi, marking the first time an Indian film has held such a launch event there. The posters released on social media showed Sutaria holding a bloodstained weapon, her expression exuding fierceness. Apurva is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and is being co-produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

Take a look at the poster here

OTT details: When and where to watch 'Apurva'?

Apurva is set to release on November 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. About his character in the film, Banerjee said, "My character in Apurva is perhaps one of the most menacing and fearsome ones that I have portrayed so far." Yadav, whose striking new appearance has sparked curiosity, added, "Audiences will see me in a very different and unusual avatar in Apurva which will be revealed when our trailer launches very soon."

'This is a story of an ordinary girl'

In Apurva, Sutaria takes on the lead role. Discussing her role in the movie, Sutaria has said in a statement, "This is a powerful and thrilling story of an ordinary girl whose inner strength, intelligence, wit, and courage shape a journey that will keep one at the edge of their seat." "It's the role of a lifetime for me and I am eagerly awaiting audiences to see my transformation in Apurva," she added.