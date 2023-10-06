Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now

By Aikantik Bag 02:11 pm Oct 06, 202302:11 pm

'Thiruchitrambalam' is out on Amazon Prime Video

Dhanush is one of the most adept actors in Tamil cinema. His 2022 romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam was a huge hit in theaters. The movie was then accepted by viewers in the OTT sphere (SunNXT), too. Now, the makers have premiered the film on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashii Khanna, Bharathiraja, and Prakash Raj, among others.

2/3

A tale of love and family dynamics

Thiruchitrambalam follows the story of Dhanush's character, a food delivery executive searching for love while navigating complex family relationships. With its captivating storyline and powerful performances from the cast, Thiruchitrambalam struck a chord with viewers and earned praise for its genuine depiction of love and family. Directed by Mithran R Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures, the film received a warm reception from both audiences and critics.

3/3

Fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Jawahar

This film marked the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Jawahar. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for Thiruchitrambalam. Known for his catchy tunes and heartfelt melodies, Ravichander's work played a crucial role in the movie's success. Overall, this movie is perfect for a weekend binge!